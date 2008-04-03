PansonWorks' Chun-Li Does Unusual Proportions Horribly Wrong

Wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong! Look, if you're going to go to the trouble of making a Chun-Li creation in polyvinyl chloride or ceramic or whatever, there are only a few things one needs to know to make it a success. Thigh circumference is twice that of the widest part of the skull, for one thing, and never make the legs the same height as the hands.The man shoulders—throw those right out, too. We don't have as much of a problem with PansonWorks other super deformed Street Fighter toys—Guile is just adorable—but this is an affront to more than just the licence, it's offensive to the entire Peoples Republic of China.

We shan't be pre-ordering, Pansonworks. Good day to you, sirs!

PansonWorks Chun-Li Figure [HobbyStock]