PC Sales Charts March 16-22

NPD have seen fit to release some more weekly sales data for the PC market. We must have all been nice, rather than naughty, over the past seven days, because for some reason these don't exactly turn up like clockwork. And yes, I know, it's nigh-on useless without online sales data, but nigh-on useless isn't the same as useless, so bear that in mind. And keep on bearing when you see Sins of a Solar Empire at #3!

1. The Sims: FreeTime

2. The Sims 2 Deluxe

3. Sins Of A Solar Empire

4. Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

5. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn Of War Soulstorm

6. World Of Warcraft

7. World Of Warcraft: Battle Chest

8. Cake Mania

9. World Of Warcraft: Burning Crusade

10. Diner Dash 2

Top 10 Best Selling PC Games For Week Of March 22 [Firingsquad]