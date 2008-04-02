The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PC Sales Charts March 16-22

NPD have seen fit to release some more weekly sales data for the PC market. We must have all been nice, rather than naughty, over the past seven days, because for some reason these don't exactly turn up like clockwork. And yes, I know, it's nigh-on useless without online sales data, but nigh-on useless isn't the same as useless, so bear that in mind. And keep on bearing when you see Sins of a Solar Empire at #3!

1. The Sims: FreeTime
2. The Sims 2 Deluxe
3. Sins Of A Solar Empire
4. Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
5. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn Of War Soulstorm
6. World Of Warcraft
7. World Of Warcraft: Battle Chest
8. Cake Mania
9. World Of Warcraft: Burning Crusade
10. Diner Dash 2

Top 10 Best Selling PC Games For Week Of March 22 [Firingsquad]

Comments

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    Cake...Mania.... Cake. Mania.
    This seriously sold more units *at retail* than Crysis?

    Now I'm not one to say the cake is a lie, but seriously...

    0
  • Eddie Guest

    Diner Dash 2!! hells yeah!! part 1 was the bomb!! :D

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles