Penny Arcade Sort Of Launches New Indie Game Store

The boys from Penny Arcade have teamed up with the developers of the their own Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness to create Greenhouse. The endeavour, described as "a new distribution platform... dedicated to supporting independent game development worldwide" will in theory help "indie developers get their games into the hands of gamers". Greenhouse, which launched officially today, will be christened with PA's own episodic game.

Gabe and Tycho sat down with Wired's Chris Kohler to chat about the new service recently. They explain the philosophy behind the effort and how warmly it was received by the folks at GameStop, who, it looks like, won't be carrying a boxed copy of their game for reasons that become evident in the interview.

Greenhouse Official Site

