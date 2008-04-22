Phantasy Star Meets River City

Shortly available on the Wii Virtual Console, two classic games from ages past about saving worlds and kicking arse. Girlfriends always be getting kidnapped, yo, and such is the case in River City Ransom (NES, 500 points), the beat-em-up RPG hybrid that sees Ryan off on a quest to rescue his girlfriend from the sinister Slick, with his friend
WII-KLY UPDATE: TWO NEW CLASSIC GAMES ADDED TO WII SHOP CHANNEL
April 21, 2008
Helping out your friends is often as easy as a ride to the airport or a kind word of advice. But when they fall victim to dastardly kidnappers, things get a little more complicated. Step up and find out what it takes to rescue your imperiled pals in the latest additions to the Wii� Shop Channel. Both of these classic titles feature distinctive rescue-driven storylines and villain-busting action to help bring out your inner hero. Isn't that what friends are for?
Nintendo adds new games to the Wii Shop Channel at 9 a.m. Pacific time every Monday. Wii� owners with a high-speed Internet connection can redeem Wii Points� to download the games. Wii Points can be purchased in the Wii Shop Channel or at retail outlets. This week's new games are:
River City Ransom� (NES�, 1-2 players, Rated E10+ for Everyone 10 and Older-Mild Suggestive Themes and Mild Violence, 500 Wii Points): River City Ransom takes place in River City, where our heroes, Alex and Ryan, find a letter on Ryan's locker from a guy named Slick. The letter says that Ryan's girlfriend, Cyndi, has been kidnapped, and Slick has taken River City hostage with the help of countless gangs and evil bosses. It's up to our heroes to save poor Cyndi and free River City from the clutches of Slick and his underlings. You can play as Alex and take on the challenge alone or battle with two players simultaneously as Alex and Ryan. Kick and punch to fight your way through gang members, evil bosses and other goons, or use a variety of weapons including a chain whip, brass knuckles and a tire, to name a few. Raise your stats by eating right, and gain new techniques by reading books. With your fighting prowess and never-ending spirit, the bad guys won't know what hit them.
Phantasy Star� III Generations of Doom (Sega Genesis, 1 player, Rated E for Everyone-Mild Fantasy Violence, 800 Wii Points): As Rhys, the crown prince of the Orakian kingdom of Landen, you are engaged to be married to Maia, a woman from a rival kingdom. But Maia is kidnapped on your wedding day, setting you on a quest filled with twists and turns that will reintroduce you to people and places from previous Phantasy Star games. This epic spans several generations of characters, and your choices will dramatically impact the way the story unfolds, which makes it a great game to play all the way through more than once. In Phantasy Star III, things aren't always what they seem-check it out and watch the mysteries unfold.
