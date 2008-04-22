Phantasy Star Meets River City

Shortly available on the Wii Virtual Console, two classic games from ages past about saving worlds and kicking arse. Girlfriends always be getting kidnapped, yo, and such is the case in River City Ransom (NES, 500 points), the beat-em-up RPG hybrid that sees Ryan off on a quest to rescue his girlfriend from the sinister Slick, with his friend Player Two Alex along for the ride. Then we have the game I was sincerely hoping for after last week's Euro update, Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom for the Sega Genesis (800 points).

This time around it's a choose your own adventure of sorts, as you guide three generations via an innovative mate-picking mechanic that makes replaying the game nearly mandatory. Who you choose to marry decides who you'll be playing in the next generation, and ultimately which ending you'll receive when all is said and done. Love it or hate it, it's a damn fine piece of RPG history. If I had any time to actually play games this week, this would be the one. A very good week for the Virtual Console.