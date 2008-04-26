Phantom Lapboard Released, Reviewed (No, Really)

Well good for them. The Phantom lapboard, descendant of the vapour-ware Phantom "games console", has actually gone on sale. It's being reviewed by tech journos. It's even being shipped to the public. Maximum PC got their hands on a unit, and their verdict is surprising. Surprising in that they think the keyboard "rocks". But what about the mouse? Not so hot. It "leaves much to be desired". Oh well. None of us were ever going to spend $140 on one anyways, so it's all academic.

First Look: The Phantom Lapboard [Maximum PC, via Giz]