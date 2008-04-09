The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Phoenix Wright Spin-Off Features WALKING

Phoenix Wright rival Miles Edgeworth is getting his own DS spin-off, Perfect Prosecutor. The DS title co-stars detective Dick Gumshoe as Edgeworth searches for crime scene evidence that coppers missed in a new third person walking search and deduction system. Walking in an Ace Attorney game? What the?

    hi
    Awesome, am addicted all of these from capcom! anyone know a release date for this one?
    Also if there will be an Apollo 2 and if so when?
    hangng....
