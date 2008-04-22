Pick The Best Reader Plane

Damn, you reader people are talented. Our make-an-aeroplane contest has drawn to a close! Here are the top twenty reader crafted planes, all competing for a copy of Ace Combat 6. We got tonnes of submissions. Much love to everyone who took the time to enter. Here's how the voting works. There is a gallery below. Click through it and vote for ONE PLANE that you like by writing "I vote for this" directly under that photo. Vote only once. Failure to do so will cause your vote to be void and end in us showing you the door. To see how the voting worked last time, click on this post. Voting ends midnight, MOUNTAIN TIME. One more thing! We will be posting the cosplay entries in a separate voting post a little later. Sit tight!

Editor's note: You can view the gallery and vote here.