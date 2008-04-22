The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Pick The Best Reader Plane

Damn, you reader people are talented. Our make-an-aeroplane contest has drawn to a close! Here are the top twenty reader crafted planes, all competing for a copy of Ace Combat 6. We got tonnes of submissions. Much love to everyone who took the time to enter. Here's how the voting works. There is a gallery below. Click through it and vote for ONE PLANE that you like by writing "I vote for this" directly under that photo. Vote only once. Failure to do so will cause your vote to be void and end in us showing you the door. To see how the voting worked last time, click on this post. Voting ends midnight, MOUNTAIN TIME. One more thing! We will be posting the cosplay entries in a separate voting post a little later. Sit tight!

Editor's note: You can view the gallery and vote here.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles