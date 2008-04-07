Pierce Film, Cook Xbox On High For Five Minutes, Then Stir



Ingredients: Kids, a camera, an Xbox 360, a microwave, the timeless human desire to bust stuff up real good. Preparation: Remove white plastic shell from console. Cooking Directions: Insert Xbox 360 in microwave. Cook until in flames. Remove from microwave, inhale toxic fumes, high-five everybody in the room, take photographs. Serving Suggestion: Video of microwaved 360 is above, with a gallery of fried console components in the gallery linked below.

Xbox 360 [Microwave Science, via Giz AU]