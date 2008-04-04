Pinball FX Taps Moose And Squirrel

Zen Studios, hard at work on the Rocky & Bullwinkle game for Xbox Live Arcade, decided to pay the prolific cartoon pairing homage in their first XBLA title, Pinball FX. Available now for 200 Microsoft, the Rocky & Bullwinkle table may not be the Data East original, but it is a damn fine table in its own right, filled with ramps, mini-games, and of course, Rocky, Bullwinkle, and friends. You'll see Boris Badenov, Natasha Fatale, Dudley Do-Right and Nell, and my personal favourites, Mister Peabody and Sherman. The table does feature some questionable music, but the sound clips from the original show balance things out. All of this, packed inside one of the best damn console pinball engines ever created. Now here's something you'll really like - a press release!

The Moose is Loose on XBLA! Pinball FX Gets Zanier With Rocky & BullwinkleTM

ZEN Studios Releases Themed Expansion Table in Anticipation of Rocky & Bullwinkle XBLA Game

San Francisco, CA - April 3, 2008 - ZEN Studios has announced the release of the Rocky & Bullwinkle themed expansion table for the popular Pinball FX game on Xbox LIVE® Arcade. The Rocky & Bullwinkle table delivers the same wacky, irreverent and heartfelt humor and traditional art styling that made the classic cartoon series "Rocky & Bullwinkle & Friends®" so popular and is now available for download.

Pinball FX, released on Xbox LIVE Arcade in 2007, combines the arcade thrills of traditional pinball with enhanced game play, unparalleled graphical detail and exciting, innovative features not found in any other pinball game. The Rocky & Bullwinkle table will cost only 200 Microsoft Points f or gamers looking to join up with Rocky, Bullwinkle, Boris Badenov, Natasha Fatale and all the rest of the gang from Frostbite Falls. The full version of Pinball FX is required and is available for 800 Microsoft Points.

The release of the Rocky & Bullwinkle table for Pinball FX is in anticipation of the release of the full Rocky & Bullwinkle game for XBLA from Zen Studios in partnership with Bullwinkle Studios.

With several modes of gameplay and loads of bumpers, slingshots and kickbacks, the Rocky & Bullwinkle table is a great compliment to the already impressive array of tables for Pinball FX. In addition to the Speed Machine, Extreme, Agents tables that come bundled with the game, Rocky & Bullwinkle joins the recently released Nightmare Mansion table and the free Buccaneer table to give extended life to an already deeply replayable title.

For more information about ZEN studios, the upcoming Rocky & Bullwinkle XBLA game, the Rocky & Bullwinkle table or Pinball FX, please visit www.zenstudios.com.