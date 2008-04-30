Ping-Pong Horses Make Conan MMO Look Real

Multiplayer, always on the prowl for an interesting angle, recently posted a story about how Age of Conan managed to make their horses look so real. Tracey John says they actually did horse motion capture and even got the proof to back it up.

Pretty nice results if you ask me. Check out the full post for plenty more pics of Ping-Pong laden horses and neato graphics.

A Horse Covered in Ping Pong Balls — The 'Age of Conan' Mo-Cap Shoot