Pirated NTSC GTA IV Leaked Online Early

48 hours? You're not giving yourselves enough credit. Less than a day after the PAL copy of the game was leaked, NTSC copies of Grand Theft Auto IV have begun popping up on torrent sites, courtesy of a group calling themselves 101. We're still unable to verify whether this is the real thing or not, but regardless, the files are already pushing 20,000 leechers. Shame. We're still waiting on Rockstar for comment.