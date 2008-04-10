Pirates Vs Ninjas Dodgeball Adds Modes, Delays

Seeing as I've been eagerly awaiting a showdown between Crecente and I on the Pirates Vs Ninjas front, news that Blazing Lizard and Gamecock are delaying the release of Pirates Vs Ninjas Dodgeball for Xbox Live Arcade doesn't phase me whatsoever, because a true ninja knows patience. The game is being pushed back to late spring, but for a good cause. It seems in all the pirate, ninja, robot, and zombie madness, someone forgot to include a traditional dodgeball mode, with teams staying on their own side and multiple balls in play at once. This is the game I remember fondly as a kid, when I was known as the human target, or Cringer. Blazing Lizard is taking the extra time to add these modes into the game, supplementing the crazy, free-roaming dodgeball events already in place. Hit the jump for the press release, where they jokingly blame the delay on video game pirates.

Pirated Pirates Vs Ninjas Dodgeball Delays Release

Cockpit, Austin, TX - April 9, 2008 - Gamecock Media Group announced today that due to pirated copies of Blazing Lizard's upcoming Pirates vs. Ninjas Dodgeball being on the loose the game will be revamped and held until later this Spring.

"We see the irony in all this," noted Christopher Stockman, Studio Director at Blazing Lizard. "Rest assured, we have a crack team of Ninjas on the case and hunting down all pirates. On the positive side it gives us a chance to go back and add in additional content to the game."

What this means for fans of Pirates (the sea-faring kind) and Ninjas is more bang for their buck when the game releases (this also includes fans of the other teams in the game, Robots and Zombies). In addition to the free-flinging arcade dodgeball events already in place (look out for Peg-Leg Stomps and Shuriken Attacks.), Blazing Lizard is adding more traditional rules dodgeball modes where teams stay only on their side and multiple dodgeballs are in play. Now we can settle the score once and for all.

For more info visit www.piratesvsninjas.com. If you are one of the pirates, watch your back!

[disclaimer: the game has not been pirated but we wanted an excuse to announce the wait for the game and the new game mode.]