Play As Vader, Magic-Strangle Wookies



The above clip features not only the announcement that Darth Vader will be playable in the opening level of Lucasart's Force Unleashed, but also word that via the powers of the force you'll be able to pick a wookie up off the ground and wring his garbling, furry neck. Which should be the clip's highlight, but no! That honour goes to Force Unleashed's project lead, Hayden Blackman, who manages to keep the PR team happy by saying that your force powers are "amped up, over the top and in some cases totally out of control" while somehow keeping a straight face. Well done, Hayden.