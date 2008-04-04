Players Only Show Premiers



Scott Steinberg's Players Only, a new online video game show, premieres today with a look at the current state of the industry and where it's headed. The video does go on a bit too long, and there are a few technical glitches (like the microphone being off for one interview), but there are some gems in there. Take for instance, Nolan Bushnell's take on what's wrong with the industry. He cuts through the shit and gets straight to the point. Games went astray, he says, when the people who make them forgot that the people who play them have a life. Brilliant!

