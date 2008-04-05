PlayStation 3 Ads, Where's Waldo?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Damn you, clever advertisers! Normally I'm immune to the charms of viral marketing. But give me a dramatic, nonsensical image and throw some things to find in it and...growing...weak...must...waste...time...

These pictures by ad firm BBDO Chile surfaced on Ruliweb and feature hidden PlayStation images if you look closely enough. And to further the mind fuck, at least one of these two pictures (the other after the jump) has multiples of at least some of the PlayStation's trademark triangle, square, circle, X shapes. Sony, why do you do these things to our attention span? It's a Friday for heaven's sake!

List your results in the comments if you're so inclined.

Images [Ruliweb via PS3Blog]

Comments

  • ed Guest

    with the first one, the triangle is on the flag

    0

