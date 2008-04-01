PlayStation 3 Says "Hello World?"

Has the PS3 been hacked to run programs of our choosing? We're not too sure. Dragula96 claims to have run a "hello world" app on his PlayStation 3 and demonstrated it in the above video—needing no hardware modification under the current firmware and working on both 40GB and 60GB units.

We'll keep you updated if Dragula ever reveals his secret methodology and anyone is able to replicate the finding. Until then, you'll eat your hardware-gimped Linux and like it.

