The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PlayStation 3 Says "Hello World?"

Has the PS3 been hacked to run programs of our choosing? We're not too sure. Dragula96 claims to have run a "hello world" app on his PlayStation 3 and demonstrated it in the above video—needing no hardware modification under the current firmware and working on both 40GB and 60GB units.

We'll keep you updated if Dragula ever reveals his secret methodology and anyone is able to replicate the finding. Until then, you'll eat your hardware-gimped Linux and like it.

PS3 Hello World Homebrew Method Found, works with fw 2.20 [DCEmu]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles