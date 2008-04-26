The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

PlayStation 3 To Get New Heatsinks, Ooohhh

For the extreme hardware dorks, this news is actually pretty neat. With 3rd generation PlayStation 3s, Sony will be using a new, small set of heatsinks. They are only half the weight of what we saw in the launch PS3, and the manufacturer, Furukawa Electric, has reduced their number of different components from 20 to just 3. It helps that Sony has managed to shrink some of the PS3's chips, of course, but the accomplishment is still impressive from the engineering perspective—and the kind of ingenuity we need for the PlayStation 3 to ever trim its waistline. Here's hoping the parts reduction works as well as Furukawa Electric claims.

3rd-gen Heatsink for PS3 Unveiled [Tech-On! via Next Generation]

