PlayStation Cards Heading To Retail

Sony Computer Entertainment's PlayStation Network senior VP Peter Dille dropped in at the official PlayStation Blog to chat about the redesigned store and their commitment to bringing customers what they want, such as th in game XMB (sometime this year). Towards the end of his little talk he did mention some news that should please PS3 owners without credit cards immensely.

And to wrap up with one of the many topics I know you ask about regularly, we are rolling out the PlayStation Cards to retailers nationwide as we speak. They will have the PlayStation Cards in denominations of $US 20 and $US 50 starting this spring.

I know many of you have been hunting for them since that tease back in December, but now they are finally really on their way. Patience, folks! These things take time! It's not like the Wii or Xbox 360 had these things ready within months of launch...oh wait.

  • peter Guest

    bring them out in australia already.

  • jpmalum Guest

    Please Europe!

  • pswiiyoshi3 Guest

    why wont they come to Australia i dont have a credit card

