PlayStation Home Release Pushed Back (Yet Again)

Today Sony announced that the Home Closed Beta will expand to Summer 2008 and invited more users to join. Following this, the Home Closed Beta, an Open Beta will kick off later this fall. Says Sony Computer Entertainment CEO Kaz Hirai:
Home was first slated for September or October 2007 and then pushed back to "Spring 2008." And now, like that, Sony slides it back again. Hit the jump for the full press release.
22/04/2008 06:00 SONY COMPUTER ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF CLOSED BETA TESTING FOR PLAYSTATION®HOME IN SUMMER 2008 Opening Of The Service Scheduled For Fall 2008
Tokyo, April 22, 2008 - Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. (SCEI) announced today that it will expand the Closed Beta testing for PLAYSTATION®Home in Summer 2008, inviting a further number of registrants from the PLAYSTATION®3 (PS3®) users. Following completion of the Expanded Closed Beta test, the PLAYSTATION Home Open Beta service will commence in Fall 2008.
"We understand that we are asking PS3 and prospective PS3 users to wait a bit longer, but we have come to the conclusion that we need more time to refine the service to ensure a more focused gaming entertainment experience than what it is today," said Kazuo Hirai, President and Group CEO, Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. "Our overarching objective is to provide users with new gaming experiences that are available only on PLAYSTATION Home. Spending more time on the development and on the Closed Beta testing reaffirms our commitment to bringing a quality service, maintaining the PlayStation® tradition."
The PLAYSTATION Home Open Beta service that will become available in Fall 2008 will be built around providing new and fun community gaming experiences, such as connecting PlayStation games with Home and providing places and items from the games.
Details of the Closed Beta testing features, registration for the test and the opening of the service will be announced as they become available.
