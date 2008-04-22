PlayStation Home Release Pushed Back (Yet Again)

Today Sony announced that the Home Closed Beta will expand to Summer 2008 and invited more users to join. Following this, the Home Closed Beta, an Open Beta will kick off later this fall. Says Sony Computer Entertainment CEO Kaz Hirai:

We understand that we are asking PS3 and prospective PS3 users to wait a bit longer, but we have come to the conclusion that we need more time to refine the service to ensure a more focused gaming entertainment experience than what it is today. Our overarching objective is to provide users with new gaming experiences that are available only on PLAYSTATION Home. Spending more time on the development and on the Closed Beta testing reaffirms our commitment to bringing a quality service, maintaining the PlayStation tradition.

Home was first slated for September or October 2007 and then pushed back to "Spring 2008." And now, like that, Sony slides it back again.