US PlayStation Store Update: Echoes Of Loco

The second PlayStation Store update to hit for the recently relaunched service is certainly not lacking in style or substance. The weekly batch of new additions kicks off with a pair of promised echochrome demos along with the return of some PSP "classics." The first full album for Rock Band, Judas Priests "Screaming For Vengeance" also debuts. The competition from Activision answers with a misfire of a Def Leppard track pack, begging the questions "Photograph? Live? Why?" We're sticklers for studio recordings!

For the rest of the goodies, including new add-on content for Call of Duty 4 and Eye of Judgment, please continue.

Games and Demos
R-Types for PS3 and PSP ($US5.99)
Loco Roco for PSP ($US21.99)
Kingdom of Paradise for PSP ($US10.99)
Iron Man demo for PS3
echochrome demo for PS3
echochrome demo for PSP

Expansions and Add-Ons
Army of Two SSC Challenge map pack ($US7.49)
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Variety map pack ($US9.99)
The Eye of Judgment Biolith Rebellion 2 expansion set ($US14.99)
Guitar Hero III Def Leppard Track Pack ($US6.25) - "Nine Lives", "Photograph (Live)" and "Rock of Ages (Live)" by Def Leppard
Rock Band tracks

  • "Saints of Los Angeles" - Mötley Crüe ($US0.99)
  • "Screaming for Vengeance" - Judas Priest ($1.99)
  • "(Take These) Chains" - Judas Priest ($US1.99)
  • "You've Got Another Thing Comin'" - Judas Priest ($US1.99)
  • "The Hellion/Electric Eye" - Judas Priest ($US1.99)
  • "Riding on the Wind" - Judas Priest ($US1.99)
  • "Pain and Pleasure" - Judas Priest ($US1.99)
  • "Fever" - Judas Priest ($US1.99)
  • "Devil's Child" - Judas Priest ($US1.99)
  • "Bloodstone" - Judas Priest ($US1.99)
  • Judas Priest - "Screaming For Vengeance" Album ($US14.99)

Karaoke Revolution Presents: American Idol Encore downloadable songs ($US1.49 each)

Game Videos
Resistance 2 teaser trailer
Gran Turismo 5 Prologue "Techno" video
Army of Two "SSC Challenge" trailer
FIFA 08 "Features" video
Iron Man "Action" trailer
Prototype "Discover Evolution" trailer

Movie and Television Trailers
88 Minutes trailer
The Water Horse trailer

Wallpapers and Themes
The Eye of Judgment theme
Gran Turismo 5 Prologue wallpapers (x4)

