US PlayStation Store Update: Just Like Old Times

Welcome back, PlayStation Store. Oh, how we missed you. After taking a little break while SCE's techy types worked on the shiny new shopfront window, regular service resumes this week with what may well be the biggest single update in the store's short history. From GT5 Prologue's appearance to Warhawk DLC to seven Rock Band tracks (including Still Alive), there's more than enough stuff in here to keep you busy until next Thursday. When the update will be 1/4 as big, and you'll all start complaining again, anyways.