The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

US PlayStation Store Update: Just Like Old Times

Welcome back, PlayStation Store. Oh, how we missed you. After taking a little break while SCE's techy types worked on the shiny new shopfront window, regular service resumes this week with what may well be the biggest single update in the store's short history. From GT5 Prologue's appearance to Warhawk DLC to seven Rock Band tracks (including Still Alive), there's more than enough stuff in here to keep you busy until next Thursday. When the update will be 1/4 as big, and you'll all start complaining again, anyways.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles