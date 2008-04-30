PlayTV Hits European, Aussie PS3s In Q4

PlayTV, Sony's digital television tuner/recording device for the PS3, has finally been given a release window. Speaking with Sony Australia during a techy meeting this morning, Gizmodo AU were told that the system would launch in Australia during Q4 2008, "roughly a month" after it's released in Europe. They were also told that it would retail "for less than AUD$200" ($US185). Any Americans not already aware, now's a good time to remind you that, sorry, thanks to the way your TV is broadcast, you will never ever see this in the US.

