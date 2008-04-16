The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Pokemon Event Threatened, Event So Cancelled

April Pokémon card game events in Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka have been cancelled after a blackmail letter threatened to disrupt the Tokyo event. The blackmail letter only mentioned the April 12th and 13th Tokyo event, but the Pokémon Company decided to nix the April 20th Nagoya and April 29th Fukuoka events as well. Says a spokesperson:

We thought the safety of our customers is our top priority. We deeply apologise for the cancellation.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has begun investing the case and whether multiple individuals are involved with the blackmail. If so, the police hope to catch 'em all.
