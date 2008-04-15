The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Portable Gamer Meet Up Places...

Where do Hong Kong gamers go when they want to play some Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G? McDonald's. With burger, fries and WiFi, it's got all you need for a MH meet-up. It's such a popular gamer destination that Hong Kong game mag Gamestation lists all the 24-hour McDonald's in the city for Monster Hunting. According to Spencer at game blog Siliconera:

I don't frequent McDonalds, but I have noticed groups of PSP owners huddled into a booth when I stopped in once for a late night snack. I wasn't aware that this was common in Hong Kong.

The folks in Hong Kong can't be alone. Anyone else know of other WiFi portable gaming hangouts?
Monster Hunter Paradise [Siliconera]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles