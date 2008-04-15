Portable Gamer Meet Up Places...

Where do Hong Kong gamers go when they want to play some Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G? McDonald's. With burger, fries and WiFi, it's got all you need for a MH meet-up. It's such a popular gamer destination that Hong Kong game mag Gamestation lists all the 24-hour McDonald's in the city for Monster Hunting. According to Spencer at game blog Siliconera:
I don't frequent McDonalds, but I have noticed groups of PSP owners huddled into a booth when I stopped in once for a late night snack. I wasn't aware that this was common in Hong Kong.
The folks in Hong Kong can't be alone. Anyone else know of other WiFi portable gaming hangouts?
Monster Hunter Paradise [Siliconera]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink