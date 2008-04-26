The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Portal 2's Gonna Be A While

When Portal 2 was "announced" back in February, it probably got a lot of you all excited. Excited at the prospect of another go-around with your glowy orange and blue friends. Maybe so excited you thought the game would be coming soon. Did you forget who made Portal? Valve? No way in hell is this game coming soon. Valve's Doug Lombardi:

In typical Valve tradition, it won't be Portal with different colours. I think that when you hit something like that, you have two choices: you can quickly replicate it and stick it out there - do the opportunistic thing and cash in on it; or you can do the crazy thing like we did after Half-Life was so successful and go off and try and say, 'Okay, that was revolutionary, so its successor has to be equally as revolutionary.

In other words, Christmas 2010.
Valve: No new Portal this year [Eurogamer]

