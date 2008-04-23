The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Post GTA IV, Games Sales Will Take A Dip

First half of 2008? Mega. Second half? Um... Goldman Sachs analyst Robert Higginbotham says game sales are likely to decrease. There's no huge games says Hiigginbotham. According to him:

While the much anticipated release of GTA IV at the end of April is expected to produce record sales, and Wii Fit, slated for May, is also expected to be a blockbuster, the remainder of the year lacks any big releases, and comparisons get tougher throughout the year as we lap titles such as Halo 3 and Guitar Hero 3.

Post GTA IV will see Killzone 2, Metal Gear Solid 4, LittleBigPlanet, Gears of War 2, Halo Wars, Star Wars The Force Unleashed, Resident Evil 5, Far Cry 2 and Fallout 3. There's some big games there, but GTA IV big?
