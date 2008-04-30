Preorder Mass Effect PC, Get Dead Space Stuff

While the practice of offering preorder incentives for video games is ages old bow, generally you want to give things out that pertain to the game the customer is buying. Leave it to those innovators at the EA Online Store to blaze new marketing trails by sweetening the Mass Effect preorder pot with official Dead Space merchandise. While folks preorder the game through traditional PC outlets get a nice $10 off retail price, preordering at the EA Store snags you a copy of the first issue of the Dead Space comic book and a Dead Space poster.

Great! If you preorder now, we'll include you in our special marketing program for a completely unrelated game. It makes sense, doesn't it? People who preorder are already buying Mass Effect. Why promote a game they're already sold on when you can open them up to a whole new experience they might otherwise not give a damn about? Of course it switches the vibe from "Thanks for buying our game" to "Here, buy this other game", but why worry about semantics?