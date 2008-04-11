Pricey Japanese Girl DS Bling

Just look! That's some seriously Japanese girl DS bling. Up top is a &4,830 ($US 47.45) custom flower DS jacket. Below? That's a ¥12,810 ($US 125.85) "love dot" decoration job. Both are featured in the current issue of Koakuma ageha. You can learn all about it here, sparkles and all!
DS Lites in ageha [Patrick Macias]
