Prince Of Persia Site Reveals New Logo

The black goo that previously obscured glowing blue glyphs has oozed away from the front page of Ubisoft's Prince of Persia website, revealing a brilliant blue logo and the promise of things to come. Right now registering with the site will grant you access to future exclusive content and updates about the next chapter in the series, officially announced yesterday via handy dandy press release. Signing up and logging in does indeed open up new areas of the website, but said new areas merely confirm that once new media and updates are available, I'll be able to see them. Head on over and sign up today!

Prince of Persia Official Website [Ubisoft - Thanks ES!]

