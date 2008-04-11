Pro Wrestling Has Discovered Guitar Hero



Yes, this TNA Wrestling clip is from way back in January, but after MTV spotted it and we hit the play button, it was truly one of those magical gaming sights that one simply can't unsee. Two 250+ pound men running around a ring while pretending to play fake, plastic guitars in front of thousands of fans is such a sight.

