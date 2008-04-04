WB Games just completely lost a customer for
F.E.A.R. 2 Project Origin. There is no way in hell I am every going to put myself in a situation, real or virtual, where I have to go up against something that looks and moves like the abomination seen in the clip. For some reason the little bastard scares the living piss out of me. Sure - call me a wuss - but I'll be a wuss with a comfortably urine-free couch once the game is released this fall.
Project Origin Is Scary
SWEET. Cant wait.