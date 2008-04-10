Proper Operation Darkness Trailer

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Ah, Operation Darkness. A tactical RPG set in WWII. But with vampires and werewolves. Last time we saw it, I was getting a little down on it. The fact they were pretty rough trailers may have contributed. But this? This has revived my flagging spirits. Mostly because it's as cheesy as a triple-cheese sandwich with cheese for bread. And I do like cheese.

