Prototype Gets Comic Treatment

DC Comics and Sierra Entertainment are teaming up to bring yet another video game property to the small, papered, non-screen, as the two companies sign a deal to create a comic book series based on the upcoming open-world action game Prototype. Why Prototype? Says Hank Kanalz, VP & General Manager of DC's WildStorm imprint:

"PROTOTYPE's back-story, visuals and gameplay are stunning, and we have every intention of bringing those core pillars to our book because this is a great opportunity to expand on the world they've created, and build something new and interesting for comic book fans."

WildStorm has done one hell of a fine job with their World of Warcraft comic book, showing an amazing dedication to the source material, so hopefully they'll be able to faithfully capture that Prototype vibe, whatever that vibe winds up being.

DC Comics & Sierra Entertainment To Publish New Comic Series Based On PROTOTYPE Video Game

DC Comics and Sierra Entertainment Ink Deal To Create an All-New Comic Book Series Based on PROTOTYPETM - One of the Most Anticipated Video Games of 2008

Marlow, UK - 15 April, 2008 - DC Comics, the largest English language comic book publisher in the world, and Sierra Entertainment - a division of Vivendi Games, today announced plans to publish an all-new comic book series based on the eagerly anticipated and already highly acclaimed open-world/action video game PROTOTYPE™. The series is set to debut this August via DC's WildStorm imprint, and the addition of such unique, original IP video games like PROTOTYPE is sure to increase their successful line of best-selling comics based on licensed properties. Further details surrounding the new comic book series will be announced later this year.

PROTOTYPE puts gamers in control of Alex Mercer - a genetically mutated shape-shifter with no memory of his past, hell-bent on solving the mystery of his existence - as he tears through a densely populated New York City moving with Parkour-style fluidity and consuming anybody that gets in his way...assuming their physical identity, memories and abilities. Fuelled by a three-way war between Alex, the military's elite Blackwatch division and a viral outbreak known as the Infected, players will venture deep into a dark conspiracy, 40 years in the making.

"PROTOTYPE is all about shape-shifting action, and we're using that key element to redefine the open-world game space," said Al Simone, Sr. VP of Global Marketing, Sierra Entertainment. "Another key feature setting PROTOTYPE apart from other open-world games is its incredibly deep, conspiracy-based back-story, and by joining forces with the largest comic book publisher in the world - DC Comics - we can bring this new anti-hero and his tale to an even wider audience of comics fans and gamers alike."

"We're blown away with what Sierra and developer Radical Entertainment have shown us of PROTOTYPE, and know with absolute certainty that this will make for a terrific comic book," said Hank Kanalz, VP & General Manager, WildStorm. "PROTOTYPE's back-story, visuals and gameplay are stunning, and we have every intention of bringing those core pillars to our book because this is a great opportunity to expand on the world they've created, and build something new and interesting for comic book fans."

PROTOTYPE delivers a fresh take on open-world games, with key features separating the game from the rest of the pack, including the anti-hero main character Alex Mercer and his deadly shape-shifting abilities, a stunning representation of New York City circa 2008 as the backdrop, and 'Deceive or Destroy' gameplay allowing players the choice to either blend in with the population or fully unleash Alex's deadly powers. With Radical Entertainment behind the wheel using their innovative 'Titanium' game engine, and touting a catalogue of successful titles including the highly acclaimed The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction, Simpsons Hit & Run and others, PROTOTYPE is aligned to be the ground-breaking open-world/action experience gamers have been waiting for.

PROTOTYPE is planned to release this autumn for next-gen console systems and the PC, and is currently rated "RP" (Rating Pending) by the ESRB. For more information on PROTOTYPE, be sure to visit the official game website located at www.prototypegame.com.