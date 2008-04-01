Proudly Display Your Metal Gear Inspired Moustaches

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The one feature of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots that seems to be getting the least attention, despite being such a high profile change, is the ol' soup strainer on Old Snake. Snake is equipped with a meaty, manly moustache in the fourth MGS, presumably to soften the sound of the breeze passing across his hardened angular upper lip for stealthier stealthiness.

Fortunately, a group of dedicated gamers is joining Old Snake in his facial hair endeavor, proudly showcasing their lip fuzz at Metal Gear 'Stache. If you're packing a dazzling lip forest of bristly hair, make sure you join the team of proud growers. We don't see much in the way of competition for Old Snake, but we're hoping that changes.

Metal Gear Stache [thanks, CaptainWow!]

