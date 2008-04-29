PS2 to PS3 Guitar Hero Adaptor Rescues Otherwise Non-Functional Guitars

Here's some great news...that possibly comes a few months too late. TAC has released an adaptor that will make your PS2 Guitar Hero controllers compatible with PS3 versions of Guitar Hero and Rock Band. Running $19.99, the company promises the adaptor makes guitars "100% compatible" for use, supporting: regular PS2 controllers, Red Octane's and Activision's SG Controller, the Kramer Wireless, Nyko's PS2 Frontman guitar, the DreamGear Shredster, all React PS2 guitar controllers and all Psyclone PS2 guitar controllers. While the $20 sticker price is a bit steep to make this purchase a no-brainer, many of us have been sitting on otherwise useless PS2 guitars. So we'll just label this a good thing and call it a day. You can buy one here, hit the jump for the full details.

DUST OFF YOUR FAVOURITE PS2 GUITAR CONTROLLERS! THE ANT COMMANDOS' PLAYSTATION® 2 TO PLAYSTATION® 3 ADAPTOR IS NOW AVAILABLE TO REVITALIZE YOUR PS2 GUITAR HERO CONTROLLERS

TAC's Universal Adaptor Is The First On The Market That is 100% Compatible With Guitar HeroT 3 & Rock BandT Features

April 28, 2008 - Ontario, CA- The Ant Commandos (TAC), a leading provider of innovative wireless video game music peripherals and accessories, announced today its universal PlayStation 2 to PlayStation 3 adaptor for guitar and game controllers is now available at retail for an SRP of $19.99.

This is great news for Guitar Hero and Rock Band fans as they can protect their investment in PS2 guitar controllers and revitalize them for Guitar Hero 3 and Rock Band for PS3. Gamers will no longer have to throw away all of the valuable PS2 hardware they have accumulated over the years. The new PlayStation 2 to PlayStation 3 adaptor enables all PS2 controllers, such as PS2 Guitar Hero guitars, to be utilized on

the PlayStation 3. Unlike previous attempts from other companies, TAC's universal adaptor is 100% compatible with all of the popular guitar controllers on the market, and is engineered to function

perfectly with every feature in the Guitar Hero 3 and Rock Band games for PS3.

"When consumers purchase a PS2 to PS3 adaptor for their favourite PS3 games, they expect everything to be compatible. It is devastating for a player to discover that certain game features such as hammer on,

hammer off don't work with other adapters on the market," said Jesse Manwill, Senior Manager, Product Management at TAC. "The great thing about the new TAC universal adaptor is that we take into account every feature that players love in Guitar Hero 3 and Rock Band for PS3, and ensure that every gamer can have an enjoyable experience with their video game peripherals. We spent an incalculable amount of engineering and testing time with almost all guitar controllers in the market to make sure it is compatible."

The new TAC universal adaptor is guaranteed to work on all of TAC's PS2 guitar controllers. The adaptor is also compatible with regular PS2 controllers, Red Octane's and Activision's SG Controller, the Kramer Wireless, Nyko's PS2 Frontman guitar, the DreamGear Shredster, all React PS2 guitar controllers and all Psyclone PS2 guitar controllers, along with many other brands. Additionally, the TAC adaptor features

a Power On Indicator LED, Easy Plug-N-Play installation, and supports multiple PlayStation 2 to PlayStation 3 adapters. The Universal PS2 to PS3 adaptor is available now.