The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PS3 Call Of Duty 4 Maps Inbound

The long-lost PS3 iterations of Call of Duty 4's first map pack aren't looking so lost these days. Infinity Ward have announced that the PS3 maps are done and have been submitted to Sony for certification. From there, all it'll take from Sony is for them to certify that they're awesome, and you PS3 owners should be good to go. Provided the PSN doesn't make like Xbox Live and crash & burn from the strain, that is.
PS3 DLC In Certification [IAMfourzerotwo]

Comments

  • Andrew Miller Guest

    Awesome, I have played this game within an inch of its life, a few new maps will give me something to play until GTA4 comes out.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles