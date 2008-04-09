PS3 Call Of Duty 4 Maps Inbound

The long-lost PS3 iterations of Call of Duty 4's first map pack aren't looking so lost these days. Infinity Ward have announced that the PS3 maps are done and have been submitted to Sony for certification. From there, all it'll take from Sony is for them to certify that they're awesome, and you PS3 owners should be good to go. Provided the PSN doesn't make like Xbox Live and crash & burn from the strain, that is.

