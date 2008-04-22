The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

PS3 Profitable By August? Who Knows!

Kaz Hirai reckons the PS3 will start making Sony some money around the end of the year. Maybe early 2009. Kaz, you see, thinks the glass is half-empty. The analyst team at Nikko Citigroup, however, see the glass as three-quarters full, and reckon that the console will become profitable for Sony as soon as August. Good news! Just in case, you know. You're a Sony shareholder. Or are otherwise heavily invested, whether financially or emotionally, in the business practices of a large multinational corporation.
PS3 profitable by August, say Nikko Citigroup analysts [Gamesindustry.biz][Image: AP]

