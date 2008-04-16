PS3 SingStar Vol. 2 Announced

Sony have gotten around to announcing that second PS3 SingStar game we've known about since March. It's what you'd expect: 30 new songs, a new "Harmoney Duet" mode and the addition of PSP remote play compatibility, which they've added so you can "get your favourite party tracklist ready before you're heading back home". Heading back home? Look, if you can't be arsed organising the tracklist for a SingStar party well in advance, you shouldn't be having one. No word on price or launch date (for PAL, obviously, with the main game itself still not out in the US), or even a tracklist, but we're assured it'll feature The Killers, Eminem, Kaiser Chiefs, Gorillaz and...Paul McCartney & the Frog Chorus. No, really.