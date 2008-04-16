The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PS3 SingStar Vol. 2 Announced

Sony have gotten around to announcing that second PS3 SingStar game we've known about since March. It's what you'd expect: 30 new songs, a new "Harmoney Duet" mode and the addition of PSP remote play compatibility, which they've added so you can "get your favourite party tracklist ready before you're heading back home". Heading back home? Look, if you can't be arsed organising the tracklist for a SingStar party well in advance, you shouldn't be having one. No word on price or launch date (for PAL, obviously, with the main game itself still not out in the US), or even a tracklist, but we're assured it'll feature The Killers, Eminem, Kaiser Chiefs, Gorillaz and...Paul McCartney & the Frog Chorus. No, really.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles