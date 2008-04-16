PS3 Siren Game Confirmed Early

Yup, just like we and pretty much everyone else thought, that blood red countdown clock was counting down to a PS3 Siren game. The upcoming issue of Japanese game magazine Famitsu confirms it. Dubbed Siren New Translation, the PLAYSTATION 3 survival horror title is currently 90 percent done and apparently a reworking of the first game. It will go on sale this summer on July 24th, and a demo will be released on April 24th. There's still 45 hours left on the blood red clock. So... Not much of a countdown, huh?
Siren Confirmed [Game at Futaba]
