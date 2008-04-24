PS3 Sound Horror Game Getting Wii Port

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

PS3 sound novel Imabikisou is getting a Wii port. Not quite sure why as sound novels are pretty much choose your own adventure style films told through sound, text and images. For the PS3 version, the visual effects were handled by the team behind Siren 2. So we guess this will be Imabikisou plus waggle? Scary.
