The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PS Store Down All Day Tomorrow

Just a reminder, the Playstation Network Store will be down from 8 am to 9 pm US Pacific Time (11 am to midnight, US Eastern, and 9 am to 10 pm Crecente). This is for the widely anticipated update to the Playstation Store.

So all you unemployed gamers and kids playing hooky, don't start raining ZOMG WAT HAPPEND TO PSN messages on us. Besides, everyone should be doing their taxes.

How much worse can I fuck things up this weekend ...

As Playstation's ever-helpful Knowledge Centre dryly describes the power outrage:

During this time, the new PLAYSTATION®Store upgrade will be taking place. As a result access to the PLAYSTATION Network will be restricted, including:

* No access to the PLAYSTATION®Store

Oh. Is ... that all?
The New Playstation Store in Action [Kotaku AU]

Comments

  • chris Guest

    geez no need to swear . it's worse for us aussies cause we dont blooming no when it will be complete! >:(

    0
  • Shayne Guest

    Tell me about it, I've searched every link for a completion time in Australia.. and cant find nudda!!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles