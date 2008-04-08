The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PSN Getting More Than Just A Facelift?

Giving the decidedly average PlayStation Store a new coat of paint may not be the only changes Sony make to their online services this year. Speaking with GameDaily, Sony's Scott Steinberg has said:

On the network side, we've stated that we're in a closed beta now for Home, we'll be rolling out functionality later this year, both for the Network and making Home public to others. So 2008 is going to be the year where both on the service side as well as on a Blu-Ray side, you're going to see everything that we've got.

Rolling out non-Home-related functionality sounds a lot more involved than just giving the PS Store a quick spit-n-polish. Please, let both your imagination and speculation run unchecked.
SCEA's Scott Steinberg on PS3 Momentum [GameDaily, via MCV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles