PSN Redesign Revealed

Sony Computer Entertainment Europe finally let the cat out of the bag today about the Playstation 3 store redesign we broke the news on almost a month ago. This April the PSN will be getting this slick redesign in Europe.

The redesign comes in response to a survey conducted late last year which told Sony that gamers wanted the store's interface to be easier to navigate.

During the update content for the PSN in the region will be suspended for two weeks while their Internet gremlins do the work. While there will be no new weekly content updates between now and the relaunch, which sounds like it will be in two weeks, users will still be able to download anything currently on the store. The revamp will not affect accounts for the virtual wallet system.

No word yet on when the update will be hitting Australia, but we'll let you know as soon as we do.

Hit the jump for the press release and a few more images.