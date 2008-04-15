The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

US PSN Store Makeover Is Live, Broken

The 2.30 Update is live, and the PSN Store gets a shiny coat of new paint, and the Lair Add-on for standard non-motion controls. The interface is great — so intuitive and easy to use. Biggest gripe: none of the pictures seem to be loading. Well, at least for me. Anyone else?

Comments

  • Virduk Guest

    The images load for me, just rather slowly. I hope this is just day one teething troubles as its rather problematic given the snappiness of the interface.

    Too bad it doesn't cache the images for subsequent visits to speed this up.

    0
  • DoctorWhom @Matt

    Same as Virduk. The images eventually appear but they take quite a while to do so.

    So the Lair patch is available here in Oz? I'm contemplating getting it but it would be based on that patch making it completely playable.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles