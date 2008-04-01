PSP Modded With Dual Analogue Sticks

Our crazy, unofficial PSP2 design contest had one undeniable theme: PSPs shaped like phalli the addition of a second analogue stick. Why Sony didn't use two sticks is beyond us, but one modder has taken the situation into his own hands and added that sweet twin nub-thingie. The catch? No games for the PSP support it...nor will most homebrew, we're guessing. Still, if you'd like to see how great an FPS would be on the platform with proper controls, hit the jump for a pretty solid video.



Razor X by AcidMods from CyberPyrot on VimeoNot bad at all.



Topic: Razor X in Slim By LordNico.. [acidmods]