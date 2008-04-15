Not to be outdone by the PS3 Store redesign, the PC/PSP Store has also had a quick facelift. Those looking for radical improvements (like the ditching of the download tool) to the way things are done will be disappointed, as the improvements are purely cosmetic, but hey, since the store worked just fine before that's hardly the single biggest issue facing the world today.
PSP Store Also Gets A Cheeky Makeover
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink