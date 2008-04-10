Public Home Beta Can Be Installed, Not Played

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Some cheeky posters over on the PS3news forums have allegedly found a way for you to download version 1.00 of Home, which going by that lovely round figure should be the build that's used for the upcoming public beta. Any possible celebrations regarding this news will begin with news that downloading the file's fairly easy, and end with the news that you can only install the program, not boot it up (no functioning servers yet, you see). Could be the latest example of CRT-TV photoshoppery, but is more likely the latest sign that the beta, which has been promised as hitting "very soon", will be hitting "very soon".
[email protected] working! (but you can't play) [PS3NEWS, thanks Chris81!]

Comments

  • michael Guest

    i cant wait to get playstation home i have waited 7 months for this oppotunity so please pick me please i can even help out around home hope u like my comment great work on playstation home

    0

