Public Home Beta Can Be Installed, Played



This internet thing sure moves fast. No sooner do we hear that people are downloading the public Home beta than we see this video footage of someone downloading it, installing it then getting access to it, complete with placeholder end-user agreement and welcome screens. Looks pretty solid, though as with the earlier screens, it's recommended you still enjoy your daily intake of salt grains when watching.

