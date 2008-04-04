The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Puzzle Quest 1.5 Gets Named, Detailed

After asking fans of the Puzzle Quest franchise to name their new expansion pack, D3 was inundated with more than 500 suggestions. Today they settled on the name Quest: Challenge of the Warlords - Revenge of the Plague Lord.

The runners-up names were Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords - Sorceress of Malbec and Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords - The Scourge of Antharg.

Revenge of the Plague Lord will be hitting Xbox Live arcade this spring and include four new hero professions: bard, rogue, ranger and warlock, as well as a new area on the Southern Map which includes more than 25 new quests, 50 new spells and 40 new magical items.

The expansion pack has players taking on Antharg, the Lord of Plague and brother of Lord Bane.

