Puzzle Quest Needs YOU (If You Live In LA)

DS Publishing is looking for a few good gamers. They're looking for folks who live in Los Angeles and own Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords on any platform to help them focus test the next game in the PQ franchise, which I believe is Puzzle Quest: Galatrix... or maybe it's Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords - The Scourge of Antharg. Hey maybe it's some super secret iPhone Puzzle Quest, I'm not really sure.

If you're interested hit up the jump to read the details and email Lisa over at Mind of the Gamer.

Attention all Puzzle Quest fans in the Los Angeles Area!

D3Publisher of America would like to give you the opportunity to participate in upcoming focus testing for the next game in the Puzzle Quest franchise. If you own Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords on any platform and would like a chance to participate, please e-mail [email protected] and put "Puzzle Quest Research" in the subject line. All e-mails must be received by April 18th, 2008. Participants will be considered on a first come, first served basis and will be screened for some additional criteria.

